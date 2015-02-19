Gordon County company hiring 90 workers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gordon County company hiring 90 workers

Georgia Department of Labor is helping Field Turf in Gordon County hire roughly 90 workers. 

The company manufactures synthetic turf for athletic fields, such as football, baseball and soccer fields.

The recruitment will be held Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur SW in Calhoun. Staff of the GDOL's Rome Career Center will be on hand to screen the applicants prior to interviews with the company.

The company is hiring sew-on coater operators, fork-lift drivers, tufting inspectors, inventory controllers, warehouse workers, and others. Some of the jobs are temporary and will continue through September.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, have a high school diploma or GED and six months experience. 

The company will conduct background checks and drug-screening tests on selected applicants.

Applicants may receive more information about the company and the jobs that are available by visiting the company's web site at www.fieldturf.com

For additional information about the recruitment, contact the GDOL's Rome Career Center at (706) 295-6051.



