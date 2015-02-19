1954 Les Paul Gibson guitar sells for $335,500

NEW YORK (AP) - The 1954 Les Paul Gibson guitar known as "Black Beauty" has sold at auction for $335,500.



Guernsey's auction house says the six-string instrument with gold-plated hardware set the standard for other Les Paul Gibson guitars.

Paul was a jazz, country and blues guitarist. He made frequent modifications to his basic guitar over the years, refining the sound.

Paul played his instruments in concerts, recordings and on the "Les Paul and Mary Ford" television show. He died in 2009.

There was no pre-sale estimate for the "Black Beauty" guitar.

The auction record for a guitar belongs to the Fender Stratocaster that Bob Dylan played at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. It sold for $965,000 in 2013.

