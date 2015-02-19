Eating healthy: New guidelines

Order the eggs, but hold the bacon.

New proposed federal nutrition guidelines no longer recommend people limit their intake of dietary cholesterol. It turns out, cholesterol in food does not always impact cholesterol circulating in our blood stream.

(Dr. Steve Nissen, Cleveland Clinic, "The cholesterol that you consume in your diet only represents about 15 or 20 percent of circulating cholesterol in blood."

That means foods like eggs and shellfish may be back in favor. They're higher in cholesterol -- but low in saturated fat, which is linked to heart disease.

The report finds 117-million Americans have a preventable chronic disease related to poor diet and lack of exercise and attempts to get Americans away from the typical american diet.

Madelyn Fernstrom, NBC News Health and Nutrition editor, "The main point of the guidelines is to get consumers to eat more fruits and vegetables, eat more fiber, uh, to cut down on refined sugars."

The experts also suggest cutting back on refined grains and processed meats.

Alcohol and caffeine are fine in moderation for adults, but the report suggests kids steer clear of caffeine, especially energy drinks.

While the guidelines will help adults make food choices they'll have a huge impact on federally funded programs - like what's on school lunch menus.

These proposals are just recommendations for now. The government will issue final nutrition guidelines later this year.

Erika Edwards, NBC News.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposed guidelines for the next 45 days. The guidelines also continue to recommend limiting sodium intake to about 1 teaspoon a day.