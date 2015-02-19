UPDATE: Civil Emergency Message causes concern among N. Georgia residents

What was meant to be a weather alert caused concern for many North Georgia residents Thursday evening when they received a Civil Emergency Message on their cell phones.

The message read "A civil emergency message is in effect for the following Georgia Counties...." Unfortunately the message was not able to be read because it wouldn't open for some users.

The message concerns a winter storm warning for North Georgia issued by the National Weather Service. The counties effected are Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Murray, Towns, Union, White, Banks, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon, Hall, Pickens, Walker, Whitfield, Jackson and Madison counties from 1pm Friday to 1pm Saturday. 2 to 3 inches of snow are possible in these areas Friday night into Saturday morning.