SCAM: Caller claims to be from IRS - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCAM: Caller claims to be from IRS

Posted: Updated:

The Hamilton County Sheriff's office is warning of a scam.

Some have received phone calls from people claiming to be with the IRS.

And they demand immediate payment on previous year's owed taxes to avoid legal action or a fine.

According to the IRS, a taxpayer's first contact with the IRS will be through official correspondence sent through the mail, not from an unsolicited phone call.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.