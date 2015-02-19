FIRST ON 3: Arson suspect arrested in house fire

UPDATE: Chattanooga fire investigators have made an arrest in connection with last night’s house fire at 1911 34th Street in East Lake. Captain Andrew Waters with the Fire Investigation Division arrested Kelvin Moore and charged him with aggravated arson. After being charged, Chattanooga police transported Moore to the county jail.



No one was injured in that fire. Captain Waters estimated the dollar loss at $100,000. Lt. Henry McElvain assisted with the investigation and arrest.

It was a busy day for Chattanooga firefighters Thursday as they battled three separate fires within three hours.

The first happened round 4:00 p.m. on East Main Street. A 50-year-old woman was heating up grease on the stove when it got too hot and caught on fire. When she tried to move the pan, she spilled some of the hot grease on her legs, causing second degree burns. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. The woman was taken to the hospital, her injuries and not thought to be life-threatening. Damage is estimated at $40,000.

The second fire happened as firefighters were finishing up on E. Main. As they drove back to the station, they noticed a black plume of smoke about a block away and went to investigate.

Firefighters found a duplex on fire on E. 13th Street and people running in and out of the burning duplex. Firefighters began a search for victims in both units. One resident had burns to his hands but refused to go to the hospital.

The fire was on the B-side of the duplex. The fire displaced a mother and her two children, and possibly three other people from the other side.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimate is unknown.

Then just before 7:00 p.m. firefighters were called to a house fire on 34th Street in East Lake. It took firefighters about 30-minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.