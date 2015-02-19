Police arrest suspect in road-rage killing of Vegas mother

By KEN RITTER

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a suspect has been arrested in a road-rage shootout that killed a Las Vegas mother of four.

Police Capt. Chris Tomaino said the suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. at a home about a block from where 44-year-old Tammy Meyers lived. Her husband showed up at the scene and yelled: "That's the animal, a block away."

The suspect was being taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. SWAT teams had earlier surrounded the home.

Police have said Meyers was shot in the head in her driveway Thursday after confrontations that began when she was giving her teen daughter a driving lesson and the girl honked at a driver she felt was speeding.

Police say it was a two-way shootout after Meyers roused her son to grab his gun and go looking for the driver.

