Facing militant threat, Corker shoulders matters of war

By LAURIE KELLMAN and ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker is at the center of Congress' debate over President Barack Obama's war powers request.

The Tennessee Republican, who nearly quit the standstill Senate two years ago, is the face of the Republican response to Obama's use of force proposal and the GOP's drive to show that it can govern now that it controls the Senate. The 62-year-old father of two is expected to hold his committee's first public hearings on the war authorization as soon as next week.

Obama is proposing new authority to continue the military campaign against Islamic extremists who have seized territory in Iraq and Syria, beheaded hostages, and burned one alive. Conservatives generally want fewer restrictions on Obama. Others want tight limits but would allow U.S. airstrikes and training assistance.

