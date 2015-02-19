New group spending money to support Common Core in TN - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New group spending money to support Common Core in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Records show a new group with ties to Gov. Bill Haslam has spent more than $100,000 defending his position on maintaining Tennessee's current education standards.

A Chattanooga newspaper cited television station filings with the Federal Communications Commission in reporting that Tennesseans for Student Success has spent $137,000 since Dec. 29 to broadcast a 30-second spot in the Nashville and Knoxville media markets.

The spot features teachers and parents saying they support the state's Common Core standards, and they are being played as some state lawmakers are pushing to roll back or replace the standards.

The newspaper reports the nonprofit group is headed by Jeremy Harrell, who served as Haslam's campaign manager in 2014.

