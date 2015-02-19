UTC Volleyball announces Summer Camp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga volleyball team is set to host seven skills camps this summer at Maclellan Gym.
“The opportunity to run volleyball camps here at UTC is one of the most important ways we as a program can give back to the volleyball community in Chattanooga and regionally,” head coach Travis Filar said. “It's one of my most favorite times of the year. We want to take every advantage we have to grow the game, and what better way than to teach the game to all ages and levels, to have our campers get an inside look into the program that we are building, and to interact with our student-athletes and coaching staff on our great campus.”
The camps are set for specific development and are intended for players who are looking to take their game to the next level while having fun.
During each camp session, athletes will receive quality instructions by head coach Travis Filar. Joining Filar is the Chattanooga coaching staff as well as current UTC players.
Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
(GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24. This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year. Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field. All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
(GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24. This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year. Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field. All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More