UTC Volleyball announces Summer Camp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. –

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga volleyball team is set to host seven skills camps this summer at Maclellan Gym.

“The opportunity to run volleyball camps here at UTC is one of the most important ways we as a program can give back to the volleyball community in Chattanooga and regionally,” head coach Travis Filar said. “It's one of my most favorite times of the year. We want to take every advantage we have to grow the game, and what better way than to teach the game to all ages and levels, to have our campers get an inside look into the program that we are building, and to interact with our student-athletes and coaching staff on our great campus.”

The camps are set for specific development and are intended for players who are looking to take their game to the next level while having fun.

During each camp session, athletes will receive quality instructions by head coach Travis Filar. Joining Filar is the Chattanooga coaching staff as well as current UTC players.

Camps are listed below

:

·

Individual Skills Camp: June 21

·

Positional Camp June 22

·

All-Skills Camp: June 30-July 1

·

Advanced-Skills Camp: June 30-July 1

·

Middle School Developmental Camp: July 1-July 2

·

Little Mocs Day Camp: July 6

·

High School Team Camp: July 6-7