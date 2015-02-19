Coroner: Wrong body buried after crime lab mix-up in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Coroner: Wrong body buried after crime lab mix-up in Georgia

Posted: Updated:

AUGUSTA, GA (AP) - A coroner says a mix-up at the state crime lab led an Augusta area family to bury the wrong body during a closed-casket funeral.

Burke County Coroner Susan Salemi says the body of Johnny Morgan Lowe III was never returned after an autopsy.

Instead, Salemi says, another body - Louie Caldwell of Clayton County - was mistakenly buried during the December graveside service for Lowe.

The Augusta Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/1LgSgjU) that officials confirmed the mix-up Wednesday.

Salemi tells the newspaper she was notified of the mistake Feb. 10, when she received a phone call from Georgia Bureau of Investigation Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Kris Sperry. Salemi says Lowe's body remains at the GBI lab.

GBI spokeswoman Sherry Lang did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.