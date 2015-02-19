Huesman Announces New Titles for Three Mocs Assistants

----University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Russ Huesman announced added titles for three assistant coaches today. Defensive line coach Marcus West adds Assistant Head Coach to his duties as the defensive line coach. Receivers coach Will Healy takes on Passing Game Coordinator responsibilities along with being the receivers coach and linebackers coach Rusty Wright includes Special Teams Coordinator in his list of duties.

“Marcus and Will have both been here since the beginning of my tenure and are huge parts of our success,” stated Huesman. “They earned both of these titles with their hard work and proven results in all areas of our program. Rusty has years of experience leading special teams units and will take over responsibility of this area.”

West continues to serve as the defensive line coach, a position he has held since coming to UTC with Huesman in 2009. He has coached two SoCon Defensive Players of the Year in Josh Beard (2009) and three-time winner Davis Tull (2012-14).

Healy coached a pair of receivers to All-SoCon recognition last season. Senior Tommy Hudson and sophomore C.J. Board were both second team picks by the league's coaches. He also coached two-time All-SoCon pick Joel Bradford (2010, 2011) to All-American honors in 2010.

Wright is entering his third season as the linebackers coach. He was special teams coordinator at previous stops at Miami (Ohio) and his first stint at UTC. He coached former Redhawk Ryne Robinson, who totaled 1,677 punt return yards in his career, the third-most in NCAA History.

The Mocs are coming off a record breaking 2014 campaign that included a school-record 10-4 mark, the first undefeated SoCon slate in school history (7-0) and the first appearance in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs in school history.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (GoMocs.com)