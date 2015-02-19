Suspect punches himself in the face, falsely blames cops

(NBC News) - A man repeatedly punched himself in the face before falsely accusing sheriff's deputies of assaulting him in a ploy to get out of an Oregon jail.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office released video on Tuesday that shows Aleksander Robin Tomaszewski, 33, of Lucerne, California, hitting himself as he stands alone in a holding room on Jan. 9.

Tomaszewski, who was apparently unaware that he was being recorded, later claimed that multiple sheriff's deputies had assaulted him causing the "visible facial injuries," officials said. He added that he wanted to press charges.

Tomaszewski subsequently admitted to making up the story in an attempt to be released. He was charged with initiating a false report and attempted coercion and was found guilty of both crimes on Feb. 11.

He was sentenced to a total of 40 days in jail, 36 months of probation and $600 in fines.

Police had originally brought him in for questioning regarding a sex abuse investigation. However, those charges were dismissed, Lane County jail records showed.