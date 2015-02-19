Tennessee House cancels rest of week due to ice, snow

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee House of Representatives has canceled committee meetings and its Thursday floor session amid icy and snowy conditions around the state.

The 99-member House delayed its Wednesday morning session until the afternoon so lawmakers could make it to the Capitol in Nashville. But leaders decided to forgo the rest of their scheduled activities as conditions were not expected to improve until later in the week.

Just 24 of 33 members of the Senate were able to make it to the floor session in Nashville on Wednesday morning, but that was enough for a quorum. The upper chamber held committee meetings later in the day and is scheduled to hold another floor session on Thursday morning.

