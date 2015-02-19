Judge asked not to release information in hot car death

MARIETTA, GA (AP) - A judge is considering a request by prosecutors that would prevent agencies from releasing information about the death of a toddler who died after being left in a hot vehicle in suburban Atlanta.

Justin Ross Harris has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper Harris, on June 18. Harris told police he was supposed to drive his son to day care but forgot the child was in the SUV and drove to work.

WSB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/1ErOb8o) that the Cobb County District Attorney's Office has asked Judge Mary Staley to sign an order preventing any county agency from releasing information in the case.

Harris is a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and moved to Georgia in 2012 to work for Home Depot.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

