REPORTER NOTES: Road conditions from around the area

Channel 3 called around to area counties Thursday morning for updates on the road conditions. For the most part, 911 dispatchers report clear main roads and icy secondary roads.

What are roads like where you live?

Bradley - bunch of icy spots, not specific

Bledsoe - icy spots Hwys 30 & 127

Catoosa - icy spots, no specific reports

Grundy - TDOT salt trucks working this a.m.

Hamilton - Middle Valley Rd between Hixson & Old Hixson Pikes ICE (salt truck en route 6:30 a.m.)

Marion - no reports of ice yet

McMinn - some still no power, some very slick roads

Meigs - passable but advising not to drive

Polk - back roads covered in snow and ice

Rhea - most ppl have power. Still icy.. Don't drive unless you must

Sequatchie - stay in unless emergency. Icy Hwy 111, Lewis Chapel Rd and side roads



(All clear for Dade, Murray, Walker, Whitfield)



