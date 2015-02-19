REPORTER NOTES: Road conditions from around the area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Channel 3 called around to area counties Thursday morning for updates on the road conditions. For the most part, 911 dispatchers report clear main roads and icy secondary roads.

Bradley - bunch of icy spots, not specific
Bledsoe - icy spots Hwys 30 & 127
Catoosa - icy spots, no specific reports
Grundy - TDOT salt trucks working this a.m.
Hamilton - Middle Valley Rd between Hixson & Old Hixson Pikes ICE (salt truck en route 6:30 a.m.)
Marion - no reports of ice yet
McMinn - some still no power, some very slick roads
Meigs - passable but advising not to drive
Polk - back roads covered in snow and ice
Rhea - most ppl have power. Still icy.. Don't drive unless you must
Sequatchie - stay in unless emergency. Icy Hwy 111, Lewis Chapel Rd and side roads

(All clear for Dade, Murray, Walker, Whitfield)

