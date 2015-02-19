UPDATE: Possible record low temps Thursday night

Very cold temperatures will occur again tonight and a record could be set.

The record for tonight is 12, and I am expecting 8.

Clouds will increase for Friday and some light snow could start as early at 3 or4 pm or so west of Chattanooga. The snow will move through our whole area over night and rapidly change over to sleet and then freezing rain.

There is a good chance an ICE STORM WARNING may be issued especially for the higher elevations. The freezing rain will continue through the morning hours of Saturday and then change to rain by afternoon. There could be problems with trees and power lines going down due to this icing. The further south you go the chance for accumulating snow will be smaller. This will not be a major snow storm, but it could become a big ice problem. Even more than the last one! The good thing about this one is that it will not get colder after the icing. It will get warmer and that will melt the ice.



Rain will end on Sunday with highs in the mid 40's. We may see a flurry Monday, but highs will be in the upper 30's. Tuesday looks dry and light winter mix will be possible on Wednesday.



This scenario will need fine tuning on Friday so stay with us as this system approaches.



For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. Paul Barys



For Friday:

8 AM ... Cloudy, 10

Noon ... Cloudy, 26

5 PM ... Light Snow, 30