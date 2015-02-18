Flurries ending but frigid temperatures lingering

(WRCB) - Flurries will be ending today as cold air sinks into the Tennessee Valley. This will be the coldest air we have seen so far this winter season. Lows tonight will drop into single digits in the cities and to near 0 or below 0 in outlying areas. Wind chills we be below zero for the entire area tonight! Skies will be mostly sunny for Thursday, but winds will still be strong and out of the northwest. Lows again Thursday night will be in single digits to near 0 with lighter winds. On Friday another system will be approaching from the west. It is still unsure whether we will see any snow with this system. If it does snow it will start late in the day Friday and into Friday night, change to a mix on Saturday and then to rain by Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Our exclusive VIPIRcast is showing the snow staying north. Since this system is over 48 hours away, I will wait until I issue any snow amounts. But needless to say we are in for quite a cold spell for the next 7 days!

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. Paul Barys