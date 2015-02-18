Brain tumor Valentine

Shelly Golay, wife, "He's such an amazing man and he is just can love beyond boundaries, there is no boundaries with him. Even in death, he's just amazing."It's not uncommon for a husband to send his wife flowers on Valentine's Day but for Shelly Golay, this gesture means more than just flowers.Shelly Golay, "Until the day I die I'll get Valentine's flowers on Valentine's Day and that's just a testament of his love all over again."Last February, Jim Golay was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.Shelly Golay, "It was an uphill climb. The diagnosis wasn't good."Jim wanted to make Valentine's Day special for his wife Shelly, but he knew his days were limited. So, he came to this flower shop to setup a plan so that Shelly would always remember how much Jim loved her on Valentine's Day."Jessie Row, took Jim's flower order,"Basically he had called and set it up before he passed and what it's going to be is just, every Valentine's Day just some of her favorite flowers the assorted roses, mixed colors things like that, every day until she dies."The flowers were delivered two days before Valentine's Day and when Shelly first saw the flowers were from Jim, she was speechless.Shelly Golay, wife, "I thought the kids sent the flowers to begin with."So she contacted the flower shop about it, only to find out Jim's everlasting Valentine's Day plan.Jessie Row, florist, "She called the other day. We all almost started bawling, so it was really touching to hear the story and know that he had done that for her. It seems like something that only happens in the movies or that you hear about."This is one Valentine's Day that Shelly will always remember.Shelly Golay, "It was true love and you just don't find that very often, you know, the fairy tale romance, the knight in shining armor, you just don't find that. And even though we didn't get the fairy tale ending, it was amazing."

