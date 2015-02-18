Homeowner injured in house fire on Thrasher Pike - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Homeowner injured in house fire on Thrasher Pike

By WRCB Staff
SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) - A homeowner is injured when his home goes up in flames. 

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Thrasher Pike. 

The homeowner told Soddy Daisy firefighters he had lit a charcoal grill on the back porch, then a little later heard an explosion.

He was taken to the hospital, his condition is not considered life-threatening.   Other family members were inside the home and managed to get out. 

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and is considered a total loss. 

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available. 


