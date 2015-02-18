Homeowner injured in house fire on Thrasher Pike

A homeowner is injured when his home goes up in flames.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Thrasher Pike.

The homeowner told Soddy Daisy firefighters he had lit a charcoal grill on the back porch, then a little later heard an explosion.

He was taken to the hospital, his condition is not considered life-threatening. Other family members were inside the home and managed to get out.

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and is considered a total loss.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.