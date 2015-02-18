NBC channel is now live on PCs, devices in 10 markets

NEW YORK (AP) - Television viewers in 10 U.S. markets are now able to watch their local NBC stations live on computers and mobile devices - if you're a paying customer.

Although the stations are available on TV free with an antenna, NBC is limiting online streaming to cable and satellite TV subscribers.

Viewers will need to sign in with their provider's account information, similar to ABC's approach. CBS doesn't require a cable or satellite subscription but charges $6 a month for its CBS All Access service.

The 10 NBC markets cover New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington and other regions where NBC owns the local station. NBC expects to add affiliates - stations that run NBC programs but are owned by others - throughout the year.

