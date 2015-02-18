Courage on the court

(WTMJ) The kindness of a Wisconsin high school basketball team and the sportsmanship of opponent gave a special needs student a wondrous moment on the court.

April Shaffer, the Delavan-Darien girls basketball team manager and a senior at the school, took shot after shot when given the chance to suit up against Burlington on Friday night in her team's last home game.

She finally made that shot in the fourth quarter, to a rousing ovation from both sides.

"She had a heck of a fan club that night," said Delavan-Darien head coach Hank Johnson. "She's walking around here with more pep in her step."

Johnson said that he and the team decided to bring her onto the roster earlier in the week.

"I said it on the Monday the game before, and the girls were excited to give her the opportunity," he recalls.

