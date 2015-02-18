Grundy County takes Top Spot in B.A.S.S. High School Open

ALEXANDER

CITY , Ala. – The team of Josh Powers and Cole Stewart from Tennessee 's Grundy County High School Bass Team took first place in the Costa Bassmaster High School Southern this weekend on Lake Martin .

The duo brought in a five fish limit weighing 14 pounds, 4 ounces to top the 203-boat field.

Powers and Stewart reported catching their fish from 60 feet of water, using D&L Jigs with Berkley Chigger Craws as trailers.

“We had a good, solid four days of practice here, and it was pretty rough,” Powers said. “But today, we finally got on some fish in some real deep water, 60 feet. It was a good jig bite, and we caught just enough good fish to win.”

A check in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to Grundy County High School in honor of Stewart and Powers' victory.

The win also qualified them for the national championship, which will be held at a site to be announced during this week's GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by GoPro.

For more information and complete results visit: http://www.bassmaster.com/news/tennessee-team-takes-open

