Crime Stoppers: Trio takes TVs from All South Appliance

This week, Crime Stoppers is looking for a gang of three who police say have been pilfering All South Appliance on Bonny Oaks Drive. They apparently hit the store two times: January 17th & 18th.

Police and store managers say the guys made off with four flat-screen televisions after redirecting security cameras, but not before we got their pictures. Have a good look at the stills taken from surveillance video. Three of them are very good.

Did you get a "too good to be true" deal on a flat screen lately? Or, if you know one or more of these people, you may recognize them already.

There is up to $1,000 reward cash waiting for your good information, and with Crime Stoppers, no one, not the police and especially not the bad guys, will ever know you made the call.

The number is: 698-3333

An officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask who you are.