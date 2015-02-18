Bitter temps drive heating & air service calls up Posted: Wednesday, February 18, 2015 4:39 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, February 18, 2015 5:25 PM EST Posted:Updated:

The brutal winter weather can cause business in certain industries to skyrocket. The heating and air business is getting a lot of calls.



The bitter temperatures can really put a strain on your heating system. Channel 3 tagged along with a crew that was out making repairs Wednesday.



For the past several days, John Clifton and his crews have been battling the elements to make sure those in the Tennessee Valley have working heat in their homes.



"We've been very, very busy. the phone's been ringing off the hook. We're trying to get to everybody the best we can," says Clifton, owner of AAA Heating and Air in Cleveland.



His latest service call takes him to a home in Polk County to replace a blown out blower motor. The freezing temps can take its toll on a heating unit. Clifton says the best way to ensure it can handle the winter months is regular maintenance.



"We recommend doing preventative maintenance. Coming out twice a year, inspecting things and just trying to take care of your unit."



He says he is dedicated to making sure people are safe and warm.



"We were at a guy's house yesterday. It was 49 degrees inside. I couldn't hardly tell the difference between the outside and inside," says Clifton.



"I got up about 7:00,7:30 this morning and the house was cold, cold, cold! I went in there and that heat pump was dead. It was dead in water," says Ron Crothers.



Crothers has been doing his best to stay warm.



"I've got my Carharts on for warmth and this fleece. And then I get up next to those little space heaters," says Crothers.



Retired from the U.S. Forest Service, he knows first-hand what working in the elements feels like and is thankful Clifton is turning the heat back on.



"Oh man I really appreciate them! I really do. I think about you, man. Whew! I'm so glad I don't have to do it any more."



The cold weather can not only put a strain on your heating and air system, but electricity demand as well. TVA is asking consumers to conserve electricity. One of those things you can do is to turn off any non-essential items, like electronics and appliances, in your house.