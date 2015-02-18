UPDATE: 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: Cameron Shepherd has been located, accoridng to a news release from Chattanooga police.

Last week, police asked for the public's assistance to locate a missing 13-year-boy. Cameron Shepherd is 5' 2", weighs 110 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.He was last seen Monday around 1:30 in Chattanooga. He was wearing blue jeans, an old gray jacket and gray tennis shoes.

Police believe Cameron may have had assistance leaving the area.



Anyone with information on Cameron's location should call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.



