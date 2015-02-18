UPDATE: 85-year-old Sequatchie County man dies from hypothermia

UPDATE: Officials have found the family of the Sequatchie County man that was found in his home earlier this week.

Bradley Sutter's son tells Channel 3 his father was a Korean and WWII veteran and he will be laid to rest with the proper honors. Thank you for helping spread the word.





Hamilton County - One (1) fatality: 63-year-old male, hypothermia related

Henry County - Two (2) fatalities: 64-year-old female, hypothermia related; 69-year-old male, hypothermia related

Hickman County (1) fatality: male, dialysis patient, unable to get to treatment

Knox County - One (1) fatality: 30-year-old male, motor vehicle accident

Overton County - One (1) fatality: 38-year-old female, motor vehicle accident

Roane County – One (1) fatality, 44-year-old male, hypothermia related

Sequatchie – One (1) fatality, 85-year-old male, hypothermia related



Shelby County - One (1) fatality: 48-year-old male, hypothermia related

Williamson County - Two (2) fatalities: 34-year-old female; 10-year-old male, motor vehicle accident

Bradley Sutter, 85, lived by himself tucked away along one Sequatchie County road. It's also where he spent his last moments.Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock says investigators found him Thursday afternoon inside his home. Neighbors asked them to check on Sutter after they hadn't seen him in four days and knocks on his door went unanswered.“He was on a cot and had some electric blankets under and over him,” Hitchcock said, “in weather like this, it doesn't take but a little while before hypothermia sets in.”Preliminary reports show Sutter died of hypothermia. His death is one of 11 weather-related deaths in Tennessee since temperatures dropped over the weekend.Even though the home did have electricity, Hitchcock says the electric furnace did not work. The only source of heat were the electric blankets Sutter had around him.“He had several extension cords running around through the mobile home,” he said.Some of those extension cords could be seen coming out from under the front door.Hitchcock says it doesn't take long for extreme temperatures to set in, especially without heat inside a building. Investigators say it was 16 degrees both inside and outside of the home the day they found him.“Once the temperature drops inside the building like that, it will hold the cold air in just like if it were in a box,” he added.Hitchcock says investigators can't find any record of Sutter having family. If you have any information, call the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office.The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says that Tennessee remains in a State of Emergency from the extremely cold weather.The National Weather Service is watching for the potential of more winter weather moving across Tennessee Friday and Friday night. Forecasts for this incoming system could produce an inch or more of snow followed by heavy freezing rain and sleet.After midnight Friday, temperatures will begin to warm up with snow changing to sleet and freezing rain, and eventually to rain Saturday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 40s Saturday with rain continuing. This warming trend melting snow and ice, and the possibility of one to three inches of rain will increase the potential for flash flooding.Severe Cold – Snow – Freezing Rain & Sleet – Downed Power Lines – Flash FloodingTennessee has eleven (11), confirmed, weather-related fatalities:There are just over 6,300 customers without power this afternoon, down from more than 11,000 this morning, over six counties with the highest outage in Monroe at 5,693 customers.Red Cross (7): Warren, Sevier, Roane, Maryville, Loudon, Knox, DyerIndependent (6): Madisonville, Loudon, Lewisburg, Coffee, McMinn, RheaInterstates are moving in Tennessee but TDOT traffic message signs are warning drivers to be aware that patches of ice are possible.