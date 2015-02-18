Near-miss: TDOT worker jumps out of harms way on icy roads

A Knoxville Police Department video taken Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer jackknifed shows a road worker just barely dodging a pickup truck whose driver lost control on a patch of ice.

The 18-second video was taken about 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 40 near the Midway Road exit, KPD spokesman Darrell DeBusk said.

MOBILE USERS | Watch here

DeBusk said the driver wasn't charged because he didn't hit anyone and didn't damage his vehicle, but the close call highlighted the need to slow down and be cautious.

“It was weather-related,” DeBusk said. “The driver hit black ice and once he hit it, he was pretty much just along for the ride.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.