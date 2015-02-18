Near-miss: TDOT worker jumps out of harms way on icy roads - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Near-miss: TDOT worker jumps out of harms way on icy roads

By Lance Coleman, Knoxville News Sentinel
A pickup truck narrowly misses a TDOT worker on I-40. KPD photo A pickup truck narrowly misses a TDOT worker on I-40. KPD photo
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

A Knoxville Police Department video taken Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer jackknifed shows a road worker just barely dodging a pickup truck whose driver lost control on a patch of ice.

The 18-second video was taken about 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 40 near the Midway Road exit, KPD spokesman Darrell DeBusk said.

DeBusk said the driver wasn't charged because he didn't hit anyone and didn't damage his vehicle, but the close call highlighted the need to slow down and be cautious.

“It was weather-related,” DeBusk said. “The driver hit black ice and once he hit it, he was pretty much just along for the ride.

