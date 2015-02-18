Gospel Music Association to hold honoring event on May 5

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Gospel Music Association will hold its second annual hall of fame and honors ceremony on May 5 at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

The hall of fame inductees include BeBe and CeCe Winans, Mark Lowry, Roland Lundy and Twila Paris.

The GMA will also honor Bishop Paul S. Morton, founding bishop of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International; The Bridge, founded by Candy Christmas; Passion, founded by Louie and Shelley Giglio; and Porter's Call, founded by Al Andrews.

Started in 1964, the GMA community consists of agents, artists, church leaders, managers, promoters, radio personnel, record company executives, retailers and songwriters.

For more information, visit http://www.gmahonors.org .

