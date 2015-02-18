UPDATE: TVA sets all-time power demand record for February

UPDATE: With an average temperature between 7-12 degrees, The Tennessee Valley Authority says they broke an all-time February power demand record with an estimated 32,109 megawatts at 7:00am, according to the TVA's Facebook page.



As predicted lows for Thursday night will near the single digits again, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking all customers to conserve power.

The dangerously cold weather, combined wind chills near or below zero, will cause a spike in power demands around the seven-state region serviced by the TVA.



All customers; residential, commercial and industrial are being asked to join in in the conservation effort, especially during the coldest period from Wednesday night through noon on Friday.



“As we have done through the last several rounds of cold weather, TVA will use all of our available generating sources to meet the expected high power demand, which will likely peak on Thursday morning,” said Jacinda Woodward, senior vice president of TVA Transmission and Power Supply. “As consumers of TVA power, we all can step up to help reduce power consumption and lower our own power bills at the same time.”



The TVA says that turning down your thermostat even a single degree can save up to 3% on future power bills.



Beginning today, TVA will be following its own advice by lowering thermostats at its office buildings and other facilities, and many local power companies are doing the same according to a TVA news release.



Tips for saving on your power bill from the TVA include:

Opening the blinds on the south side of your home during sunny days, but keeping the blinds closed on cloudy days and at night

Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment during peak power use times early in the morning and early in the evening

Turn off nonessential lights, appliances, electronics and other electrical equipment

Wednesday evening's peak power demand is expected to exceed 30,000 megawatts, with the biggest peak demand will likely occur Thursday morning with electric loads reaching nearly 33,000 megawatts. At the height of the cold wave on Jan. 7, 2015, demand was 32,751 megawatts.



