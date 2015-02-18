UPDATE: Light snow showers this morning; cold and windy tonight

Good Wednesday. We are starting the day with a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 7am until 7pm, and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES have already been issued for north Georgia tonight from 7pm until noon Thursday.

Temps this morning are in the 20s (10s in the Blue Ridge). We have already seen some light, powdery snow this morning. While we are not hearing of any widespread issues, there are dangerous spots out there.

We will continue with on and off light snow through the morning. While we may get some accumulations of about an inch on the plateau, the valley will see little to no accumulation. In the Blue Ridge, I expect about 1/4" to 1/2" at about noon.

Through the afternoon, though we still may be seeing a few flurries, our focus will be on the cold and wind. We will have a high of 33 today. It will take place at about noon. Through the afternoon, we will have winds blowing from the NW at 15-20 mph and temps dropping through the 20s. Wind chills this afternoon will be in the teens.

Thursday will start with frigid temps around the area. In Chattanooga it will drop to 13, but it will be in the single digits in many outlying areas. Winds will still be breezy, so wind chills will be dangerously low ranging from -5 to 5 degrees. Thursday afternoon will only climb to the mid 20s under mostly sunny skies.



Friday will start just as cold, but then we will warm a little with the high in the mid 30s. Friday night brings some light mixed precipitation that will last into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon we warm up, however, into the 40s, and that will change it over into light rain through the day. Sunday, another front will move in, but temps will remain in the 40s so we will have more rain showers through the day Sunday.



We will be cool, but at least start out dry, next week. For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes



