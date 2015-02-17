Nestle making healthy change - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nestle making healthy change

Consumers have spoken, and the health revolution is set to hit the candy industry.

Nestle says within the next few months, it will remove artificial flavoring and colors from its chocolate products.

The change will be made to some 250 products and 10 brands including Nestle Crunch, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth.

But the move could get Nestlé into a sticky situation as it attempts to maintain its candies' flavor and cost while switching too all natural ingredients.

Nestle is the first major U.S. candy manufacturer to make this commitment.

