Man charged with defrauding donors to Newtown charity

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with cheating donors to a charity for those affected by the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.



The indictment announced Tuesday alleges 34-year-old Robert Bruce of Nashville used most of the money to enrich himself and support his personal training business.

A federal grand jury in Connecticut charged Bruce earlier this month and he was arrested Friday in Tennessee.

Bruce started the 26.4.26 Foundation for runners to raise money in memory of the 26 victims of the Newtown shooting - 20 children and six educators. A co-founder of the organization told The Associated Press a year ago that it could not account for $70,000.

Bruce is charged with six counts of wire fraud. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

