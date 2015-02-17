Bundle up, New Orleans: Mardi Gras is cold

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - If there was a theme for this year's Mardi Gras costumes in New Orleans, it was 'Brrrrr.'

Despite the chilly temperatures, the crowd was thick along St. Charles Avenue, where the route of Zulu, Tuesday's first big parade, merges with Rex, one of the season's most elaborate parades. Rex was followed by two long "truck parades" - floats built up from hundreds of flatbed trailers and decorated by their costumed riders.

Two riders, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, fell from different floats in a truck parade Tuesday in suburban Metairie. Col. John Fortunato, spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, says the man is in stable condition and the woman is expected to be treated and released.

