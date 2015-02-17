Skijoring hits Colorado

(KOB) Think of it as ski racing with the help of a horse - skijoring is a marriage of water-skiing and a horse race, but it takes place on the snow.

For one weekend every year, Blair Street in Silverton, Colorado turns into a thousand-foot long "skijoring" course. The event draws about 1500 spectators and about 20 teams of competitors.

Darin Anderson has been racing for more than a decade.

"Who doesn't like seeing a horse going down the main street of a town pulling a skier, going off five-to-six foot jumps and getting rings?" Anderson said.

