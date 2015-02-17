Skijoring hits Colorado - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Skijoring hits Colorado

Posted: Updated:

(KOB) Think of it as ski racing with the help of a horse - skijoring is a marriage of water-skiing and a horse race, but it takes place on the snow.

For one weekend every year, Blair Street in Silverton, Colorado turns into a thousand-foot long "skijoring" course. The event draws about 1500 spectators and about 20 teams of competitors.

Darin Anderson has been racing for more than a decade.

"Who doesn't like seeing a horse going down the main street of a town pulling a skier, going off five-to-six foot jumps and getting rings?" Anderson said.

Read more at KOB.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.