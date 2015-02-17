Former Catoosa County Sheriff Ronald Bowman has died

Former Catoosa County Sheriff Ronald Lee Bowman passed away Tuesday after a long illness.He was a 1970 graduate of Lakeview High School in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration and his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice Systems from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy. Colonel Bowman was active in law enforcement since 1972 when he was employed by the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher/jailer. From that position, he went on to become a patrolman for the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, and in 1974 was employed as Georgia State Trooper.



He was elected Sheriff of Catoosa County in 1986, and served in that capacity until Governor Zell Miller appointed him Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. He was employed as Director of Hutcheson Medical Center in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia Fugitive Squad and retired from the United States Marshal Service. Colonel Bowman is a member of Tompkins Masonic Lodge F&AM #466 and an Alhambra Shriner. He is a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society and numerous other civic and professional organizations.



He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, one great-grandchild, siblings and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday – February 19, 2015 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Gardens-Mausoleum, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.



Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.

