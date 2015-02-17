Comcast to move regional headquarters, hire 300

ATLANTA (AP) - Comcast plans to relocate and expand its regional headquarters in metro Atlanta.

Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Doug Guthrie and Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal made the announcement on Tuesday.

Guthrie says the company also plans to hire 300 new employees for 150 jobs at its new headquarters in Peachtree Corners, and 150 jobs at an existing facility in Alpharetta.

The company has about 4,000 employees in Georgia.

