Power outages prompt emergency warming shelters to open in McMinn County Posted: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 3:44 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 5:44 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Ice on trees and power lines have caused hundreds of power outages across McMinn County.



Officials urge anyone who has lost power to come over to one of the three warming shelters set up across the county: Church of God in Englewood, Union McMinn Baptist Church in Niota, and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Union Grove.



Fallen trees and power lines were reported across the county, but the northern areas were some of the worst hit.



According to EMA Director Tom Trotter, some Sweetwater Utilities customers are being told it could be 2-3 days before their power gets restored.



TDOT trucks were out spreading salt on icy county roads in Englewood Tuesday afternoon, where several trees were on the sides of roads.



"It's actually not as bad as I thought that it would be. I'm taking it slow, though," said Summer Bowers.



While main roads are cleared, rural roads (notably County Road 100 and roads near Highway 68) were still slick.

