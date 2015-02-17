Power outages prompt emergency warming shelters to open in McMin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Power outages prompt emergency warming shelters to open in McMinn County

Posted: Updated:
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -  Ice on trees and power lines have caused hundreds of power outages across McMinn County.

Officials urge anyone who has lost power to come over to one of the three warming shelters set up across the county: Church of God in Englewood, Union McMinn Baptist Church in Niota, and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Union Grove.

Fallen trees and power lines were reported across the county, but the northern areas were some of the worst hit.

According to EMA Director Tom Trotter, some Sweetwater Utilities customers are being told it could be 2-3 days before their power gets restored.

TDOT trucks were out spreading salt on icy county roads in Englewood Tuesday afternoon, where several trees were on the sides of roads.

"It's actually not as bad as I thought that it would be. I'm taking it slow, though," said Summer Bowers.

While main roads are cleared, rural roads (notably County Road 100 and roads near Highway 68) were still slick.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.