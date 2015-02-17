Legal maneuvering continues over Ala. gay marriage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The legal wrangling over same-sex marriage continues a full week after gay couples began marrying in Alabama.

Lawyers have asked a federal judge to direct Attorney General Luther Strange to block an effort before the Alabama Supreme Court to keep weddings on hold.

The Alabama Supreme Court is considering a request by two conservative groups to direct probate judges to stop issuing the marriage licenses to gay couples.

Lawyers for gay couples and a probate judge on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Callie Granade to direct Strange step in and dismiss the effort.

Randall Marshall, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said the attorney general has the ability to control all civil litigation brought in the name of the state.

Strange's office did not immediately comment.

