Former Vol A.J. Johnson booked on rape charge

By WBIR
KNOXVILLE (WBIR) - Former University of Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson surrendered to authorities Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault on an UT student.

The 23-year-old linebacker from Gainsville, Ga. is booked on a charge on aggravated rape.

His bond is set at $40,000.

