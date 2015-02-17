TN lawmaker operated hog farm without proper permits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker from northwestern Tennessee operated his hog farm without proper state permits, and an inspector said he was discouraged by upper management from enforcing violations.

WTVF-TV reports that Rep. Andy Holt of Dresden had run the farm without a permit for nearly three years when the state finally ordered him to turn in required paperwork in 2012. But state records show that while Holt submitted incomplete papers in 2012 and 2013, the state let him keep operating.

An inspector in 2011 found improperly buried hogs on Holt's farm and photographed hog waste being pumped from an overflowing lagoon into a nearby creek.

Bob Martineau, Republican Gov. Bill's Haslam's commissioner of environment and conservation, denies that Holt got special treatment.

Holt says he closed his farm in 2014.

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

