State fire commissioner urges caution amid ice storm cleanup

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's insurance and fire commissioner is urging residents to be cautious during cleanup efforts after the ice storm that struck parts of the state.

Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said residents should stay away from downed power lines and use extreme caution with alternate heat sources. People without power should make sure that other heat sources don't cause carbon monoxide to build up, and that devices are a safe distance from flammable materials.

Hudgens also advised people to protect damaged homes with tarps until permanent repairs can be made.

More than 185,000 customers in Georgia were still without power Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear downed trees and power lines.

In an interview Tuesday morning, Hudgens said it's too early to know how much damage was done to homes and property.

