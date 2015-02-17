Snow covers thick ice on Monteagle Mountain Posted: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 11:31 AM EST Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 11:52 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Trees and street signs show the snow and ice in Monteagle Tuesday morning. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

Grundy County was one of the hardest hit areas Tuesday morning. People on Monteagle Mountain woke up to thick ice on the roads and the snow started coming down by sunrise.



The conditions could have been more dangerous had crews not been treating the mountain roads. Channel 3 found TDOT salt trucks making constant rounds throughout the morning on Monteagle's main roads and on I-24 where traffic was slow but smooth.



The side streets had a thicker layer of ice and some people even sprinkled salt on parking lots so businesses could open.



"The main roads are spotty ice and the back roads are solid ice," said Monteagle Police Chief Virgil McNeece. "We got out as best we could and we're just urging everyone to stay in unless they have to be out."



The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter overnight at the 911 center but no one stayed there. No confirmation yet if it will be open a second night.



