More than 60,000 Tennesseans without power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports more than 60,000 customers are still without power.

The agency said in a statement Tuesday that the outages span 17 counties, with the highest numbers in Bedford, Knox and Monroe counties.

TEMA issued a state of emergency declaration for the state Monday night because of inclement weather caused by a snow and ice storm that hit Tennessee and other southern states early Monday.

Authorities say all of the interstates around Middle Tennessee remain hazardous with reports of slow-moving traffic, stranded motorists and lanes closed in many locations. Roads and bridges remain slick across the state, and secondary roads are still hazardous.

The Tennessee Department of Military has placed 34 personnel, 17 Humvees and two Blackhawk helicopters on standby to assist with wellness checks and response needs.

There have been three weather-related deaths.

