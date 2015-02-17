Only female death row inmate in GA makes last meal request

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WXIA) - The only female prisoner on Georgia's death row has made her last meal request.

Kelly Renee Gissendaner is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

She requested a last meal of cornbread with a side of buttermilk; two Burger King Whoppers with cheese; two large orders of fries; cherry vanilla ice cream; popcorn; a salad with boiled eggs, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots, cheese and Newman's Own buttermilk dressing; and lemonade.

Gissendaner was sentenced to death in 1998 for orchestrating the murder of her husband Doug. Her boyfriend, who carried out the crime, testified against her in exchange for a life sentence.

If executed, Gissendaner will be the 35th Georgia inmate put to death by lethal injection.