Alstom cuts 100 workers at Chattanooga boiler facility

Citing “reduced workload and low order volume,” Alstom Power says they are reducing staff at the Chattanooga Boiler Services Facility by 100 workers.

Those positions will be eliminated beginning in April 2015 and continuing through August 2015, leaving approximately 200 employees at the Boiler Services facility, according to a news release.

Staff at Alstom's steam and gas turbine manufacturing facility are not affected by the job reductions.

“In today's competitive environment it is essential that our costs are aligned with the market,” said Fadi Abou-Ghantous, general manager of the Boiler Services site. “To meet this challenge and remain competitive with domestic and foreign competitors, we must optimize the cost and footprint of our production facilities.”

The Boiler Services facility makes boiler components and hardware, primarily serving North American customers.

Alstom says they have seen a a decline in demand for these products and services in the utility sector due to lower natural gas prices, changing environmental regulations and new technologies.