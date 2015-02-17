Boy arrested for starting fire in Brainerd business Posted: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 10:08 AM EST Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 10:08 AM EST Posted:Updated:

A fire forced the evacuation of Ollie's Outlet on Brainerd Road around 6:30 Monday night.



The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to Ollie's on Brainerd Road with several fire companies. Ollie's mployees had already extinguished the fire with portable fire extinguishers. No one was injured.



A investigation led detctives to an 11-year-old boy. Fire investigators tell Channel 3, the mother and her son were in the store shopping when the fire broke out.



The two joined the other customers in evacuating the building and then left. Investigators tell Channel 3 they weren't gone long when the mother began to suspect that her son might have been involved in starting the fire, so she brought him back to the scene for questioning.



The boy eventually confessed to setting several rolls of carpet on fire, causing about $10,000 in damages.



After fire investigators charged the boy with aggravated arson, Chattanooga police transported the youth to the Juvenile Detention Center.