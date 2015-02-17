Boy arrested for starting fire in Brainerd business - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Boy arrested for starting fire in Brainerd business

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
EAST BRAINERD, TN (WRCB) - A fire forced the evacuation of Ollie's Outlet on Brainerd Road around 6:30 Monday night. 

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to Ollie's on Brainerd Road with several fire companies. Ollie's mployees had already extinguished the fire with portable fire extinguishers. No one was injured.

A  investigation led detctives to an 11-year-old boy. Fire investigators tell Channel 3, the mother and her son were in the store shopping when the fire broke out. 

The two joined the other customers in evacuating the building and then left. Investigators tell Channel 3 they weren't gone long when the mother began to suspect that her son might have been involved in starting the fire, so she brought him back to the scene for questioning. 

The boy eventually confessed to setting several rolls of carpet on fire, causing about $10,000 in damages.

After fire investigators charged the boy with aggravated arson, Chattanooga police transported the youth to the Juvenile Detention Center. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.