UPDATE: Police ID body found Tuesday

UPDATE: "For all of us homeless people, a lot of times we don't have anywhere to go," said Herman Langston, trying to fight the dangerous cold on Wednesday.

Langston will be splitting his time between the Salvation Army and Community Kitchen this week.

Word is spreading across the homeless community about what happened to 64-year-old Douglas King. His body was found in an area across the street from Community Kitchen on Tuesday morning, hours after the temperature dipped to 21 degrees. Alcohol bottles and a blanket were nearby.

"A lot of us that knew him, we're taking it hard," Langston said. "But a lot of people, they just, 'Oh well, another one gone'."

"When one person is exposed to the elements and does actually die, it defeats the whole purpose of the shelter," said Jens Christensen, Executive Director of Community Kitchen.

He said although King had stayed in the shelter before, there is no record he was there or turned away that night.

Chattanooga Police said officers did pick up a drunk homeless man from the shelter earlier in the day.

"If you come in and you're so intoxicated that you're unable to take care of yourself, you're falling over drunk, you're hitting other people, that's not something we can deal with," said Christensen.

The man, who was not King, was dropped off at a place to stay. Police said they did not get any calls about King until his body was found.

Other local shelters are taking extra measures to ensure the homeless have a place to stay inside. The Salvation Army is extending hours at its day shelter, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"That way folks can go straight from overnight shelter into the day shelter, and they don't have to be out in the elements," said Kimberly George.

George said volunteers are on standby in case they must open their doors as an emergency overnight shelter.

"[We] are prepared to open up overnight when the city-funded Community Kitchen shelter is at capacity," she said.

Chattanooga Police officers were transporting homeless people to the Community Kitchen shelter on Wednesday evening. Patrol officers were making rounds to the homeless camps to pick up those needing shelter from the cold.

