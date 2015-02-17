Anti-UAW group qualifies under Volkswagen labor policy

By ERIK SCHELZIGAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A group opposing the United Auto Workers union has qualified for the bottom tier of a labor policy at Volkswagen's assembly plant in Tennessee.

The German automaker announced to workers Monday that independent auditors had verified that the American Council of Employees had met the minimum threshold of 15 percent of workers to qualify. The group's leaders played prominent roles in the narrow defeat of the UAW in a union vote last year.

The UAW in December won certification for the top tier of Volkswagen's policy by signing up at least 45 percent of workers at the Chattanooga plant.

Volkswagen's labor policy establishes whether and how frequently labor groups can hold meetings or bring their concerns before management. It does not address collective bargaining rights.

