Education commissioner begins tour to connect with teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Candace McQueen plans to connect with at least 10,000 teachers by the end of the calendar year.

The commissioner kicked off a statewide tour in her hometown of Clarksville last Friday. She visited three schools, two of which she attended growing up.

During her visits, McQueen spent time with teachers, students and administrators, listening to stories of their successes and challenges.

A former educator and teacher of teachers, McQueen says she never feels far from the classroom.

McQueen was sworn in to office last month. Previously, she served on Lipscomb University's executive leadership team as senior vice president and as dean of the College of Education.

